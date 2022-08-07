Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.78

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.78 and traded as high as C$14.32. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 2,261 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79.
Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
