Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.15

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.15 and traded as high as C$47.89. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$47.80, with a volume of 46,612 shares changing hands.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

