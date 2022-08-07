F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

F5 stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of F5

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

