F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
F5 Stock Up 0.1 %
F5 stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of F5
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.