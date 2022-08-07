First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.41 on Friday. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

