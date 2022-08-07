FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.62

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Monday, June 27th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
