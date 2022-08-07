Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 937.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FOX worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

