FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. FreightCar America has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $74.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Matthew Tonn acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,490 shares of company stock worth $309,456. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.