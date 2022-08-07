FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

TSE CPX opened at C$49.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 94.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.99. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $362,808.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

