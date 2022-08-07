General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

