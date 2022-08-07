GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

See Also

