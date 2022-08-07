Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

