GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $537,403.12 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GDDY opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 211.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

