Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GPMT opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $556.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

