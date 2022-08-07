Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 9,211 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,046,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after buying an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $50,646,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Frontdoor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,330,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $25.96 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 913.64%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

