Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in NIKE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

