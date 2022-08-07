Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NFLX opened at $226.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

