Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. The company had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 0.7 %

GCMG opened at $8.20 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

