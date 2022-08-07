Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. The company had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 0.7 %
GCMG opened at $8.20 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.40.
Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.