Guggenheim Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $122.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.92.

Shares of SRPT opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $107.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

