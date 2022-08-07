Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.05-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.05-2.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.13 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

