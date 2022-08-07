Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

HCG stock opened at C$26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.05. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.50 million. Research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.