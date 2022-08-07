Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.18

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.18 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.26). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 27,391 shares trading hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £193.33 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a current ratio of 18.23.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

