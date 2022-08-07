Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.61.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $484.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

