IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.38.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $344,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $698.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.