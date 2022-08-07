IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Price Up 644.9%

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 644.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.36). Approximately 270,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 679,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.91 ($0.32).

IFG Group Trading Up 644.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193. The company has a market cap of £203.43 million and a P/E ratio of -214.44.

About IFG Group

(Get Rating)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IFG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.