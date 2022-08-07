Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day moving average of $205.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

