Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,689,240.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Inari Medical Price Performance
Inari Medical stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -292.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
See Also
