Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,689,240.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inari Medical stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -292.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

