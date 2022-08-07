Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 68.1% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 110,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

