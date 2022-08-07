Inseego (INSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSG stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $107,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 44.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

