Insider Buying: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Director Buys 15,500 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

