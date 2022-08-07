Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $1,358,617.68 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $24,006,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

