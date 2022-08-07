Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,667,802.02 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,498.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

GSHD opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.23, a PEG ratio of 604.09 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

