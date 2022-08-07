Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 6,375 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

