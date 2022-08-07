Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,585,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,613,922.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.