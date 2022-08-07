Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.00-$3.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

