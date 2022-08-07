iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $178.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.63.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

