iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.