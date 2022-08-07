iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000.

IXC stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

