Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 118,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,688,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average is $174.60.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

