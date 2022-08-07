Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

