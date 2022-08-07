Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $49.71 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($124.74) to €127.00 ($130.93) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

