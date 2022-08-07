Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 122,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APH opened at $77.54 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

