Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of 143.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Joint by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.