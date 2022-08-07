Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

