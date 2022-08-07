KeyCorp Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $82.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.