Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $6,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

