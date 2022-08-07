Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.10. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.