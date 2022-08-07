Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE KN opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. Knowles has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 11.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

