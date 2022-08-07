Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $30.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

