Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Electromed Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ELMD opened at $9.25 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.59.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.