Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Electromed Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ELMD opened at $9.25 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

