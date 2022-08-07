Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 302,085 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.18 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,729,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 515,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,032 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

